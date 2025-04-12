Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 122,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
