Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.
ACRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.
NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $50.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $11.51.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
