Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

ACRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 51.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $50.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

