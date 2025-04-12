Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Accuray Trading Down 1.4 %
ARAY stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $150.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.95.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accuray will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
