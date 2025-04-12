Aby J. Mathew Sells 569 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $11,442.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 309,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,130.77. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 596,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

