AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 756,749 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the previous session’s volume of 156,433 shares.The stock last traded at $50.49 and had previously closed at $50.51.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Ultra Short Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEAR. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

