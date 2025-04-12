6,024 Shares in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Covestor Ltd owned about 0.09% of Chain Bridge Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,692,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,504,000.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chain Bridge Bancorp ( NYSE:CBNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Equities research analysts predict that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

CBNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman purchased 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $396,105.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 328,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,540.12. The trade was a 5.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

