51,449 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 248,329 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $8,155,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 190,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $5,691,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.29. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

