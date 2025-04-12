39,839 Shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 413,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland bought 15,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $890,072. The trade was a 3.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.48.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

