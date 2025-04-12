3,215 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Crux Wealth Advisors

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Melius cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at $22,818,050.22. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $346.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.46. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $286.32 and a 1-year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

