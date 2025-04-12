2,436 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average is $93.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BPMC. Scotiabank began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,467,430.72. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,114,929.96. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $3,319,587 over the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

