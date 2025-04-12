23,272 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in WesBanco by 668.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

WesBanco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.76. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

