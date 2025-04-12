2,266 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $377.90 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.99, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.82.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,801 shares of company stock worth $45,553,642. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

