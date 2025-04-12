1,549 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,006,000 after buying an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $360.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

