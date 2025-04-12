1,291 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. bLong Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $207.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.74. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

