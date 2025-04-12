1,272 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $231.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $247.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.60 and a 200 day moving average of $229.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

