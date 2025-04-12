1,267,607 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Acquired by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,267,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,580,000. Cushman & Wakefield makes up approximately 1.2% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.55% of Cushman & Wakefield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,732,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $38,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $25,964,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 579.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,295,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 1,105,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,474,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,164,000 after buying an additional 1,094,260 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of CWK opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

