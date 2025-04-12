12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM) Trading Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.91. Approximately 16,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 42,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.
12244 (ASM.V) Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.91.
About 12244 (ASM.V)
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.
