ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Wednesday.

ZimVie Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $9.07 on Thursday. ZimVie has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.14.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $111.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ZimVie will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZimVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ZimVie by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in ZimVie by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ZimVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

