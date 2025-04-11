Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Decreased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 31,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $21,234,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 795.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 125,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 111,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 704.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 210,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,234,000 after buying an additional 184,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

