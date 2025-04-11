Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Zebra Technologies worth $49,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.73.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 8.4 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $223.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.46. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

