Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for KNX Earnings

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $40.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

