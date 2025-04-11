Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for WTW Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.31. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.95 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.20 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $387.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $316.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $245.04 and a one year high of $344.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is -368.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,210,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,484 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,714 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40,489.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,616,000 after acquiring an additional 973,843 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

