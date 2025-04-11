Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for EMN Q2 Earnings

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.