YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 8.5% – Here’s Why

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.93. 1,659,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,103,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.02.

The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

