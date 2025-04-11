XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $91.82. Approximately 238,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,599,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on XPO from $176.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.16.

XPO Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average of $128.80.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 89.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

