Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $8.72. Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 225,218 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $991.13 million, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

