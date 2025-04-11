WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Buys 2,502,237 Shares

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 2,502,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,376,230.35 ($854,801.46).

WOTSO Property Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.02.

WOTSO Property Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WOTSO Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About WOTSO Property

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

