World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 44,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 29,411 shares.The stock last traded at $119.66 and had previously closed at $112.54.

Separately, StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

World Acceptance Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $699.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a current ratio of 22.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.92.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $300,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,030.26. This trade represents a 21.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,200. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,188 shares of company stock valued at $619,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 72.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 19.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

