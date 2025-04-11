Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Macquarie

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WDS. Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WDS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. 56,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. Woodside Energy Group has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 148.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,161 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 55,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

