Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) EVP Karalyn Yearout Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,002.65. This represents a 32.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $148.01 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $290,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19,941.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,779,000 after purchasing an additional 493,146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,148,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 84.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,085,000 after buying an additional 467,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

