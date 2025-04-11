William Blair Weighs in on CVRx’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVRx in a report released on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on CVRx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

CVRx Price Performance

CVRX stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 12.06. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.34. CVRx has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). CVRx had a negative net margin of 116.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CVRx by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CVRx by 1,469.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.