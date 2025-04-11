Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,754,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 153,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,422,000 after purchasing an additional 217,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.9 %

WY opened at $25.80 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

