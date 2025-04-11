Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 774,922 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $33,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

In related news, EVP Harrison James Little bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 761,040 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,466.40. This represents a 3.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 99,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,247.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

