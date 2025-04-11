Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 19,449 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.28% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $35,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,756,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

VIOO stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

