Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $209.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $185.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.24. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.