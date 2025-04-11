Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $38.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAZ. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

In other news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $2,919,744.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,437.76. This represents a 21.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,041,943.36. This trade represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,078 shares of company stock worth $9,120,541. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,393,000 after acquiring an additional 81,559 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,429,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,045,000 after purchasing an additional 240,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after purchasing an additional 483,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 10.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lazard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,149,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

