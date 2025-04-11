Wells Fargo & Company Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $203.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $181.54 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $146.78 and a 12-month high of $214.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average of $186.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 130,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

