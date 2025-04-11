Wells Fargo & Company Cuts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $438.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $480.00 to $438.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.08.

NYSE:CACI opened at $403.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. CACI International has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $841,780.30. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CACI International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

