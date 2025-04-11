Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $148.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.82.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $101.05 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.