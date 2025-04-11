Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 93,000 Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Guardian Pharmacy Services worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Up 1.1 %

GRDN opened at $21.73 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

