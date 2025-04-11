Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.44% of Century Aluminum worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENX. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENX opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

