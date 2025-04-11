Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 49,078 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,078 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.25% of DoubleVerify worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 77.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 282,051 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.