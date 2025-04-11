Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 5,389 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCLT opened at $72.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3544 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

