Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 399,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 63,935 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 422,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,788,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 516,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

