Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $216,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,280,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,293,000 after acquiring an additional 75,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 695.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 248,613 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

