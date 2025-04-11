Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 2.17. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,225. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,174.90. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,905 shares of company stock worth $6,638,056 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. UBS Group upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Roku in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roku

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.