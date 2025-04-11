Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.29% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MISL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 235,285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $568,000.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MISL opened at $29.89 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

