Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $396.00 to $407.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.25.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $314.30 on Thursday. Waters has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.49 and its 200 day moving average is $372.47. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 34.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

