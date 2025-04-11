Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 495.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140,325 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $13,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 78,653 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

