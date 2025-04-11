WAM Active Limited (WAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 13th.
WAM Active Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.75.
About WAM Active
